Cardiff: Patti Flynn first black woman awarded purple plaque

Patti Flynn was also a model and author

A purple plaque which celebrates the lives of women in Wales has been given to a black woman for the first time.

Activist and performer Patti Flynn's achievements included securing a memorial for black soldiers after a 26-year campaign.

Michael Flynn welcomed the award for his mother, who died in 2020, saying she "stood on the shoulders of other strong, black women".

The plaque was unveiled at the Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff.

The Purple Plaques campaign was created to improve the recognition of "remarkable women in Wales".

Ms Flynn, who was a contemporary of Shirley Bassey, was born in what was then known as Tiger Bay in the docks area of Cardiff.

She went on to be a jazz singer, author, model, actress and social activist.

In 2017, Patti was honoured as one of the founding members of the Black History Month movement in Wales and in 2019 was given an Ethnic Minority Welsh Women's Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Butetown singer ran a successful 26-year campaign for a memorial to black and ethnic minority soldiers who died in conflict after losing her father and brothers in World War Two.

In 2019, she joined 200 people at the unveiling of the memorial in Cardiff.

'It's not what you look like'

Patti travelled the UK as a performer

Michael said his mother did not let her skin colour define who she was, with a legacy that "lives on and has a huge effect on people".

"She was very proud and she said you are not what you look like it is what you do that makes you special."

He added that he was looking forward to a day when strong women were not defined by their ethnicity.

But he also acknowledged that she "stood on the shoulders of lots of young women and black activists" and should be applauded for her achievements.

Mother of three Patti was a "force of nature", says the CEO of Race Council Cymru

He said the accolade brought back strong memories for the family. As she died when Covid lockdown restrictions were in force, he said it was an opportunity for people to gather and recognise her.

Story continues

"It's going to be emotional," he said.

"We only had about 20 people in the service [after her death], and we couldn't have a wake or a drink after it.

"So this will be the time for people to come and do that. I thought it was going to be a small thing but everyone's coming to me from all over the place, some kids I grew up with.

"I'm very proud and we're very humbled."

He said her success alongside her activism and being a single mother was a "huge achievement", and she often had to balance them all but "made sure we had fun".

"She would drive all the way to Scotland to perform and back to pay the gas bill, so on a family level she made a lot of sacrifices for us."

'Relentless campaigner'

CEO of Race Council Cymru and Black History Wales activist Professor Uzo Iwobi said: "Patti was a force of nature which is epitomised in her relentless campaign for 27 years to ensure that a historic injustice of the failure to acknowledge and thank ethnic minority servicemen and women who served in World Wars was remedied.

"Patti was one of a kind, her love for Jazz and music set her apart and I know she lives on in her children, grandchildren and all her future generations to come.

"Today we celebrate our Black History patron - the once met never forgotten jazz diva from Tiger Bay. Patti Flynn Rest In Peace and Power."

Chairwoman of Purple Plaques Wales Sue Essex said: "Purple Plaques is delighted to be celebrating Patti a truly remarkable woman and we are so pleased to work with the WMC and Patti's family to make sure her contribution is remembered through a Purple Plaque for everyone to see."