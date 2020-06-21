Cardiff confound Leeds thanks to Junior Hoilett and Robert Glatzel

Photograph: Cardiff City FC/Getty Images

Marcelo Bielsa frenetically rubbed his hands together in the dugout but he could not magic a comeback as Leeds United returned from the enforced break with a bump. Head bowed, arms folded, a cussing Bielsa repeatedly tried to rally his side, roaring at his players from the touchline, but a five-match winning run came to a halt after a dogged Cardiff side prospered courtesy of brilliant goals by Junior Hoilett and Robert Glatzel against the run of play.

Cardiff proved fiendishly difficult to break down and, when Leeds did carve an opening, Patrick Bamford inadvertently blocked Jack Harrison’s goal-bound shot in front of Alex Smithies, who later saved superbly to deny Tyler Roberts prodding in from close range.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Related: Fan lockout may steady Leeds' nerves in run-in, believes Heckingbottom

The only consolation for Leeds is that others gave them a helping hand 24 hours earlier, with Fulham’s defeat and West Bromwich Albion’s draw ensuring, regardless of the result here, a serious implosion is still required if they are to truly relinquish their grip on promotion. As for Cardiff, they are quietly going about their business under Neil Harris and victory hoists them to seventh, firmly in the play-off conversation.

The first goal came after Kalvin Phillips cheaply surrendered possession, allowing Hoilett to drive towards goal before being invited to shoot, with the Leeds defence preoccupied by the overlapping runs of Callum Paterson and Joe Ralls. When Hoilett did, his shot zoomed beyond Ilan Meslier. He ran to the home dugout and held aloft a Cardiff shirt bearing Peter Whittingham’s surname in tribute to the winger who died in March.

Before kick-off there was a minute’s applause to celebrate Whittingham, as well as the late Norman Hunter and Trevor Cherry, the former Leeds defenders who were commemorated with flags in an unusually sparse away end.

Cardiff incisively doubled their advantage when one substitute supplied another, with Nathaniel Mendez-Laing stealing another loose Leeds pass before teeing up Glatzel, who smacked in an effort off a post. Bielsa shook his head, startled as his best-laid plans unravelled before him. “Again, again,” came the cry from the technical area.

He began still, merely a spectator on the sidelines but by the end Bielsa was as animated and agitated as the rest of his coaching staff. “Very good, Helder, very good Patrick,” he yelled at Costa and Bamford. But Leeds’s players, who began to stockpile yellow cards as their frustrations got the better of them, had already lost the fight.