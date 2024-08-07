🚨 Cardiff City sign Alex Robertson from Manchester City

Alex Robertson has joined Cardiff City on a permanent deal from Manchester City.

The 21-year-old moves to the Welsh capital for an undisclosed fee, and has signed a four-year contract.

Robertson is the nephew of former Bluebirds’ fan favourite Gavin Rae, and told the club’s official website he had heard good things about the club from his uncle.

“He’s told me a lot of good things about the city and the club,” said Robertson.

“Going forward in my career now, this feels like the right place to be. I’m buzzing. It’s been a few weeks coming. I’m so glad it is over the line.

“City have built a great squad for the upcoming season now and I want to be a part of that. The Gaffer told me the way he likes to play and what he expects from his players. I feel I can learn a lot from him and the more senior players in our squad. I’m ready to go. I’ve got stronger over the last few months.”

An Australian international midfielder, Robertson was born in Dundee and moved to Sydney at an early age. His father Mark was also a professional footballer who played for the likes of Dundee, Burnley, Stockport County and others.

In 2017 he joined Manchester City’s academy but never made a senior appearance for the club. He did, however, enjoy a successful spell on loan at Portsmouth last season, where he registered one goal and four assists in 27 appearances.