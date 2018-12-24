Cardiff City-Crystal Palace Preview

There's usually one victory that defines every team's season. For Crystal Palace, their most recent triumph might also be club-defining.

Following a stunning upset of the reigning Premier League champions, the Eagles try to win a third straight top-flight contest Wednesday against Cardiff City in some Boxing Day fun at Selhurst Park.

In a seemingly improbable result considering their difference in talent and within the league table, Crystal Palace (5-3-10) scored three times over a 19-minute stretch spanning both halves to beat Manchester City 3-2 on Saturday at the Etihad.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Jeffrey Schlupp and Andros Townsend - on a stellar rocket from 30 yards out - scored two minutes apart in the first half and Luka Milivojevic converted a penalty in the 52nd as the Eagles overcame a 1-0 deficit and held on following Kevin De Bruyne's goal on 85 minutes to pull off the shocker of Premier League season to date.

It was Palace's first win at City since 1990 and ended their 0-1-5 league stretch on the road this season. It also dropped second-place Manchester City four points back of leaders Liverpool.

"We knew we had to ride our luck at times, but to (go to the Etihad) and score three goals and get maximum points is an incredible achievement for us," Townsend told Crystal Palace's official website. "It was incredible from every single player on the pitch."

While Palace's victory at City will be talked amongst Eagles supporters for decades, the squad knows the result won't mean much if they don't build on it Wednesday.

"It is important now for the group not to get carried away and not to read all the headlines and focus on the game against Cardiff," Townsend said. "(Manager Roy Hodgson) has said if we lost that one, (the win over City) will mean nothing."

Story continues

The Eagles, who have worked their way up to 14th in the table, last won three consecutive league games to conclude the 2017-18 season.

"We need to get points from the (Cardiff) game as well," Hodgson said. "Otherwise, we would have wasted these three bonus points which not too many people expected us to get (at City) - except ourselves."

Cardiff (4-2-12) are just two points from the drop zone, and must try to avoid a third straight league defeat following a dismal 5-1 home loss to Manchester United on Saturday. The Bluebirds have conceded eight of their 38 goals allowed in the last two games.

Though manager Neil Warnock was obviously displeased with his club's effort against Man United, the fact Cardiff are not one of three in the relegation zone nearing the first-half mark is somewhat an accomplishment in itself for the promoted side.

"If you'd told me at the start of the season that we would be outside the bottom three at Christmas, I would have snapped your hand off," Warnock told Cardiff's official website. "We've just got to take the positives."

The last time these teams met came during the 2013-14 Premier League season when Crystal Palace did the double over Cardiff by a combined 5-0 scoreline.