Cardiff Airport labelled as Mark Drakeford's 'biggest money-pit of all'

First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford speaks at Britain's Labour Party's annual conference in Liverpool, Britain, September 26, 2022 - PHIL NOBLE/REUTERS

Mark Drakeford is under fire for spending millions of pounds of taxpayer cash on propping up loss-making Cardiff Airport.

The Welsh First Minister handed the South Wales airport £8.9m over the last year – but it was not enough to prevent bosses racking up more than £3m in fresh losses.

His predecessor Carwyn Jones paid £52m to nationalise Cardiff Airport in 2013 and it has subsequently been necessary to write off more than £40m of taxpayer loans to keep the business afloat.

No longer able to support the business with state loans, Mr Drakeford’s administration has opted to bankroll the business through government grants.

Cardiff Airport is now being labelled the “biggest money-pit of all” after Mr Drakeford enraged opposition leaders by injecting huge sums into a series of widely-criticised public initiatives.

The airport's £8.9m grant for the year to March 2022 was significantly higher than the £2.5m received in the previous year.

Mr Drakeford’s opponents have been baffled by the Welsh First Minister's decision to keep funding losses at the airport.

The money to keep Cardiff Airport afloat does not just come from Welsh taxpayers. In 2021, Wales received a record £18bn from Westminster. That meant people living in Wales received £120 for every £100 per person of equivalent UK Government spending in England.

CARDIFF, UNITED KINGDOM - OCTOBER 07: A general view of Cardiff Airport - Matthew Horwood/Getty Images Europe

Earlier this month, the Telegraph revealed that English taxpayers were bankrolling ghost government offices across Wales as nine in 10 of the country's civil servants work from home.

Mr Drakeford’s supporters highlight that Welsh taxpayers must fund projects such as HS2, the Government’s £98bn link that will deliver high speed rail services in England only.

Nevertheless, the airport at Cardiff, whose residents live close to the larger Bristol Airport, was singled out by Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies as the worst example of Mr Drakeford's penchant for splashing the cash.

He said: “Mark Drakeford’s Labour Government loves a vanity project to squander taxpayer money, whether it be £100m on creating more members of the Welsh Parliament or £32.5m on introducing default 20mph speed limits nationwide, but Cardiff Airport is the biggest money-pit of all.

“The airport is already valued at less than a third of what Labour ministers paid for it only 10 years ago and has barely recovered since Covid compared to its competitors in Bristol and Birmingham – but Drakeford insists on adding to the £225m already ploughed into this failed Labour project.

“Our policy is to see the airport back in private hands and regenerated, but why would anyone buy it when Labour has flown it into terminal decline?”

A Welsh Government spokesman said: “Figures from the Civil Aviation Authority showed that passenger growth increased by more than 50pc up to March 2020, after we took ownership of the airport. Since the pandemic, demand for air travel across the world has fallen.