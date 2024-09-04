Cardiff aim to pull off Champions League shock

Cardiff City Women will look to pull off a shock when they take on FC Twente in the Champions League first qualifying round on Wednesday (18:00 BST).

Cardiff are in the Champions League for a second successive season having won a domestic treble in 2023-24.

But Iain Darbyshire’s team face a formidable challenge as they take on the Dutch champions at Sportpark Schreurserve in Enschede.

“As a coach and as a football fan, you want to be involved in the biggest competitions and this is the biggest female competition in world football,” head coach Darbyshire told Cardiff’s website.

“We’re excited for the players to go and show what they can do against huge opposition.”

Wednesday’s game is part of a mini-tournament being hosted by Twente.

Should they overcome their hosts, Cardiff will meet either Icelandic side Valur or ZFK Ljuboten, from North Macedonia, on Saturday, with that game also taking place at Sportpark Schreurserve.

The winners progress to the second qualifying round.

Defeat by Twente would see Cardiff play a third-place match against the losers of Valur’s semi-final against ZFK Ljuboten.

Twente, who signed Wales goalkeeper Olivia Clark in the summer, have won the Dutch title three times in the last four years.

They warmed up for Cardiff’s visit by thrashing Ajax 6-1 in the Dutch Super Cup last weekend.

Cardiff lost Seren Watkins and Rhianne Oakley to West Bromwich Albion during the close season while captain Siobhan Walsh has retired, though the Bluebirds have brought in a number of new faces.

Having reached the competition for the first time in a decade last year, Cardiff lost both their first qualifying round games, against Lithuanian hosts Gintra and Irish side Shelbourne.

“It's essentially a fresh squad,” Darbyshire added.

“We know that we have to play a little bit different to last year and we're excited for that.”