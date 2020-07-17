Cardi B Justifies 2-Year-Old Kulture's Birkin Bag After Online Criticism

Cardi B’s daughter Kulture turned two in typical celebrity kid fashion: With an expensive present and a hefty serving of online outrage over its price tag.

In an Instagram video posted by her dad Offset on Thursday, the birthday girl is visibly excited to watch the Migos frontman unwrap his gift for her, a Hermès Birkin handbag. People reports the purse is a Togo model, which starts at $9,000 USD ― or around $12,200 CAD. Unaware of the designer label’s reputation, the toddler was more concerned with its colour.

“Pink!” she exclaimed, as Offset praised his daughter’s new look.

The clip quickly divided viewers, with detractors pointing out that Kulture’s age made the luxury item a moot point, given that only adults would appreciate Birkin’s status symbol.

I wish celebrities would stop buying gifts for their kids to get more likes on IG, wtf a 2 year old gonna do with a Birkin. She is not excited, you are. — jiggaman (@jiggyjayy2) July 16, 2020

The singer was quick to defend her husband’s gift and took her grievances up in a series of social media posts, starting with a showcase of Kulture’s toys from Target and a direct response to one critic.

“It’s not always about what kids want. Kids want ice cream and cake all day, not happening,” she tweeted, adding that she didn’t approve of long poolside hangouts either. “We can do light-up shoes and princess dress all day in the house, [but] if we’re going out she gotta match me!”

The singer made a video follow-up minutes later.

″Celebrity kids, they’re going to do red carpet. If I’m fly, and daddy’s fly, then so is the kid,” she said to the camera, ending it with a shot fired at her haters: “If I was looking like a bad bitch, expensive bitch, and I had my kid looking like a bum-bum, then y’all would be talking shit.

“So I’m not mad Daddy bought baby a Birkin. She gonna match Mommy.”

Our kids gotta March the fly . pic.twitter.com/o1P0eY8XGS — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 16, 2020

In her defence, Birkin bags serve another purpose besides keeping up with public appearances. They’re commonly seen as long-term investments, more reliable than buying stocks or gold, as their worth is guaranteed to improve over time.

Birkin bags have increased in value on average 14.2% every year. They are literally a better investment than the S&P 500. 🤷🏾‍♀️. Don’t know why folks are so pressed about what Offset and Cardi B do in their own home where they pay the bills. Go ahead and flex on the haters, Kulture https://t.co/klag1wVqOy — SHONTAVIA Johnson 💪🏾 (@ShontaviaJEsq) July 16, 2020

Hopefully Kulture won’t spill any juice on her birthday gift!

