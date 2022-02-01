Cardiac Ablation Market to hit $8.4 billion by 2028, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Cardiac Ablation Industry is expected to register 14% CAGR between 2022 and 2028 propelled by significant increase in the number of ablation procedures owing to the rising disease incidence rate.

Selbyville, Delaware, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Global cardiac ablation market value is projected to exceed USD 8.4 billion by 2028, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Growing elderly population along with the preference for minimally invasive procedures will stimulate the overall industry demand.

Growing geriatric population base is one of the major factors contributing to the market growth in future. Geriatric population is more susceptible to cardiovascular diseases that will contribute to the number of ablation procedures in forthcoming years. According to the World Health Organization, number of individuals aged 65 years and over is projected to increase from 524 million in 2010 to 1.5 billion by 2050. Aging leads to several changes in heart and blood vessels, thus resulting into increased risk of cardiac disorders. Thus, as cardiac ablation is safe and highly effective treatment for irregular heart rhythm, population aging will drive the product demand in future.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/3702

Along with the disease burden, product advancements will significantly drive the industry expansion. Industry players operating in the market are continuously developing newer technologies to offer high outcomes. Significant investment in research and development activities by these players will lead to new product launches, thereby expanding the product availability.

Some major findings of the cardiac ablation market report include:

  • Growing number of patients suffering from cardiovascular diseases will stimulate the number of ablation procedures.

  • Continued product advancements to offer safe and effective treatment will highly impact the cardiac ablation industry landscape.

  • Rising preference for less invasive treatments owing to its several benefits will spur the market statistics.

  • Major players operating in the global market include Abbott Laboratories, AngioDynamics, Inc, AtriCure Inc., and Biosense Webster (Johnson & Johnson), among others.

Browse key industry insights spread across 151 pages with 244 market data tables & 17 figures & charts from the report, “Cardiac Ablation Market Forecasts By Product (Radiofrequency (RF) Ablators, Electrical Ablators, Cryoablation Devices, Ultrasound Ablators), Approach (Catheter-Based, Open/Surgical), Application (Atrial Fibrillation & Flutter, Tachycardia), End-use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Cardiac Centers), COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022 – 2028” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/cardiac-ablation-market

Cardiac ablation market from ultrasound ablators is projected to register around 15% CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing use of ultrasound technologies in cardiovascular diseases treatment is a leading factor contributing to the segment expansion.

Cardiac ablation market from catheter-based segment crossed USD 2.3 billion in 2021. Rise in the number of catheter-based procedures and the introduction of more advanced ablation techniques is projected to boost the segmental growth. Furthermore, as per the American Heart Association (AHA), catheter-based ablation procedures have high success rate of around 90%, with low risk of complications, and offers reduced recovery time. Thus, high success rate will drive the procedural volume, thereby benefiting the product sales during analysis period.

Cardiac centers segment is poised to register over 14% CAGR during the analysis timeframe. Expanding number of cardiac centers, and availability of advanced treatments will drive the patient preference towards facility. Additionally, sophisticated infrastructure catering to the need for critical care or intensive care will influence the segmental expansion.

Asia Pacific cardiac ablation market is anticipated to register around 14% CAGR during the forecast timeframe. The increasing incidence of cardiac arrhythmia is one of leading factor boosting the market demand. In addition, leading industry players expanding their business in Asian countries, availability of technological advanced products, and rising awareness of treatment therapies among all population groups are some of the prominent factors that will drive the Asia Pacific industry statistics.

Browse the Toc of this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/cardiac-ablation-market

