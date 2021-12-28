Cardi B's Latest Reebok Collection is Inspired by NYC Nights

Following the "Let Me Be...In My World" collection that dropped this summer, Cardi B and Reebok link up again for a new collection dubbed "Let Me Be...In My World Nighttime."

"Nighttime in my hometown of New York is such a beautiful, magical experience, and I'm happy to see this magic come to life with my latest collection," Cardi said. "These pieces are easy to wear from the street to the club while still letting you feel comfortable, confident and unique. I promise you'll be feeling like the best version of yourself when you have these pieces on!"

The collection includes a range of apparel offered in sizes XS to 4X. Standouts include a plush robe, crop tops and oversized cargo pants. As for footwear, the capsule includes five colorways of a new metallic Cardi B Classic Leather sneaker in champagne, blue, silver, green and black/red options with touches of champagne throughout.

Look out for the full collection at Reebok and select retailers on December 29 at 10 a.m. EST with the black/red/champagne colorway releasing exclusively at Reebok's web store.