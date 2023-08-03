Cardi B's alleged microphone from viral video could raise $100k for charity

A viral incident involving Cardi B and a microphone thrown at a Las Vegas audience could potentially benefit a good cause.

The alleged microphone the rapper threw into the crowd in retaliation after a fan flung their drink at her is on its way to fetching $100,000 at auction. Scott Fisher, owner of The Wave audio company that allegedly provided audio equipment for the now-infamous performance, listed what he calls "a piece of hip hop infamy" on eBay and intends to donate proceeds to nonprofit organizations.

The Shure AD2 microphone auction is set to end Tuesday and has accumulated more than 120 bids, reaching $99,900 so far.

"We provided more than one microphone for this particular show and verified with the in house crew which one was specifically used by Cardi for the show. It was pretty easy to identify though as her mic was marked 'main,'" Fisher wrote in the item's listing.

Cardi B attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023-2024 fashion collection presented in Paris, Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) ORG XMIT: LENT111

In a video that has now accumulated more than 114 million views, Cardi B is seen retaliating quickly when a concertgoer standing at the edge of the stage tosses up the contents of a large white cup, splashing her face and soaking her orange swimsuit cover-up as she performed her No. 1 hit "Bodak Yellow."

She berated the individual as security appeared to go retrieve her microphone and remove the fan from the outdoor show at Drai's Beachclub in Las Vegas.

The causes that Cardi B's microphone will benefit

According to Fisher, the mic has been tested and still works, though it would need a receiver to be used. Once the sale is over, he intends to split the funds evenly between the Wounded Warrior Project and Friendship Circle Las Vegas, according to the eBay listing.

"We are humbled Mr. Fisher plans to honor and support the wounded veterans and families Wounded Warrior Project serves through the microphone auction," a Wounded Warrior Project representative nonprofit said in a statement to USA TODAY.

Both WWP and Friendship Circle confirmed to USA TODAY that they have been in communication with Fisher about receiving funds raised by the equipment.

WWP's programs in mental health, career counseling and long-term rehabilitative care aim to "improve the lives of millions of warriors and their families," according to its website. Friendship Circle's teen and young adult volunteers help "children, teens and young adults with special needs and their families," per its website.

In its listing, Fisher warns bidders that "this is a serious auction and the money is going to a good cause."

"If you don't plan on actually paying for the item please don't bid," he adds.

USA TODAY has reached out to representatives for Drai's Beachclub the confirm the microphone's authenticity.

Las Vegas police close case in Cardi B microphone throwing incident

Additional footage of Cardi B's performance, shared by the account @TheJuicePop on X (formerly Twitter), shows her seemingly welcoming getting splashed by fans. "Give me water," Cardi says in the clip, after which fans splashed her backside. It's not clear if the footage was taken before or after the face-splashing incident.

On Sunday, the fan who was the target of Cardi's microphone filed a police report for battery. No arrests or citations were issued, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

On Thursday, the department closed the case. "After a thorough review of this case and with the consultation from the Clark County District Attorney’s Office, this case has been closed as having insufficient evidence," LVMPD said in a statement provided to USA TODAY. "No charges will be filed in relation to this case."

Contributing: Kim Willis, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cardi B's microphone from viral video auctioned on eBay for charity