Cardi B's '90s Pamela Anderson hair is everything

As well as being really good tv, Hulu and Disney+ series, Pam & Tommy has sparked a new trend for Pam-esque hair. We're talking unapologetic '90s bounce, pulled into a glam updo with some loose strands for good measure.

Kim Kardashian even gave it a go recently for her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she talked openly about her romance with Pete Davidson. Her go-to hair stylist Chris Appleton posted a pic of the look and captioned it: "Love this look on Kim. What do you guys think to this 90s Pam Anderson inspired up do?"

The latest celeb to go all Pam on us is Cardi B, who posted a collection of pics on Instagram with her copper locks curled and gathered into a sizeable bouffant, with loose curls framing her face.

She teamed the look with a tiny red swimsuit and a floatation device tucked under one arm... ok, she didn't. But the baggy jeans, crop blue jumper and cream padded body warmer were also a total vibe.

Her followers agreed, commenting: "Ummm need this whole look 😍" and "😍 just soooo pretty"

No comments from Pam herself, but don't take it personally, Cardi. Pamela signed off from social media last year with the caption: “This will be my last post on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook. I’ve never been interested in social media. And now that I'm settled into the life I'm genuinely inspired by reading and being in nature. I am free.”

Cardi, who is very much on social media, captioned the pic: "Simple but nothing simple." And yes, there really is nothing simple about that Baywatch-beautiful updo...

That's the weekend hair sorted, we're heading for the coast...

