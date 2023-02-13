Cardi B Wore So Much Chanel in Her Latest Instagram Post

And she got them bloody shoes.

After making a major fashion homage to the late Paco Rabbane at the 2023 Grammy Awards, Cardi B offered up another fashion flex in her latest Instagram post, which was full of Chanel pieces and a sky-high pair of Christian Louboutin platforms. Cardi's Chanel outfits included a pinky minidress that hugged her curves and had tie-strap details. She finished that eye-catching look with a matching Chanel bag and a shimmering diamond choker.

But that wasn't the only look. Her other Chanel look included a varsity-inspired sweatshirt and curve-hugging jeans. She added pink Barbiecore Louboutins to the mix — bloody shoes, if you're a fan of "Bodak Yellow" — and wore her hair blonde with tight curls. She also showed off the outfit in a video, giving her fans a peek at the whole ensemble in action. She wore a different color-blocked Chanel flap bag for the look and had long, blue nails.

Cardi B Paid Homage to Late Designer Paco Rabanne at the Grammys With a See-Through Chainmail Set

Over the weekend, Cardi and Offset announced that they'd be partnering with McDonald's for the Cardi B & Offset meal, which launches at the fast food chain this Valentine's Day. The meal includes a cheeseburger with BBQ sauce and a large Coke — Cardi B's favorites — and a Quarter Pounder with Cheese with a large Hi-C Orange Lavaburst (Offset's picks), in addition to a large order of fries and an apple pie.



“Whether it’s going for a date night or grabbing a bite after late-night studio sessions … I’m always asking Offset to take me to McDonald’s,” Cardi said in a press release. “And now, Offset and I have a meal named after us! I want all my fans to try it — especially with that BBQ sauce.”



