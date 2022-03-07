Cardi B Has a Word for Fans Roasting Offset's Outfit

Gigi Fong
·1 min read

Rapper Cardi B came to her husband Offset's defense after fans began to drag him on social media for his outfit.

Recently, Offset made a promotional post on his Instagram about his upcoming new music. In the video, he hypes up the crowd during a performance in an oversized cream sweater and red leather pants. The artist tied the look together by layering a red turtleneck underneath and wearing black platform boots. Although Offset seemed to revel in the moment, fans had a different opinion. Luckily for him, wifey Cardi B stood by his side and reminded fans of her husband's true impact.

Over the weekend, Cardi B took to Twitter to defend her husband's look. "He putting that sh-t on!!" she shares. "Y'all talk sh-t first then these rappers start wearing it." Some fans agreed and replied that Offset was a fashion icon in the making.

Cardi B's support isn't just all talk either. In her most recent Instagram post, dating a few days before Offset's post, she shared a look styled by her hubby. The look channeled the same bold red with oversized elements. In the photos, Cardi B wears a '90s-inspired jacket with baggy black pants and slim bright red Balenciaga sunglasses. Underneath, she wears a hoodie by Vetements which was also oversized. Offset completed Cardi's look with red Maison Margiela Tabi boots. Fans commented in approval with "the drippiest parents alive."

