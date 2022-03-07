Cardi B Has a Word for Fans Roasting Offset's Outfit

Rapper Cardi B came to her husband Offset's defense after fans began to drag him on social media for his outfit.

Recently, Offset made a promotional post on his Instagram about his upcoming new music. In the video, he hypes up the crowd during a performance in an oversized cream sweater and red leather pants. The artist tied the look together by layering a red turtleneck underneath and wearing black platform boots. Although Offset seemed to revel in the moment, fans had a different opinion. Luckily for him, wifey Cardi B stood by his side and reminded fans of her husband's true impact.

Over the weekend, Cardi B took to Twitter to defend her husband's look. "He putting that sh-t on!!" she shares. "Y'all talk sh-t first then these rappers start wearing it." Some fans agreed and replied that Offset was a fashion icon in the making.

Cardi B's support isn't just all talk either. In her most recent Instagram post, dating a few days before Offset's post, she shared a look styled by her hubby. The look channeled the same bold red with oversized elements. In the photos, Cardi B wears a '90s-inspired jacket with baggy black pants and slim bright red Balenciaga sunglasses. Underneath, she wears a hoodie by Vetements which was also oversized. Offset completed Cardi's look with red Maison Margiela Tabi boots. Fans commented in approval with "the drippiest parents alive."

View the full look below.