Cardi B welcomes a baby boy, her second child with husband Offset: See the first photo

Once upon a time, we heard that Cardi B had a baby.

The "Up" artist welcomed her second child, a boy, with husband Offset on Saturday.

"9/4/21," she captioned a photo posted Sunday to her verified Instagram account with a blue heart emoji, showing the couple sitting on a hospital bed and gazing at their newborn. She cradles a baby wrapped in a blue blanket and wearing a blue knit hat.

"We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son," the couple wrote in a statement shared with USA TODAY. "He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can't wait to introduce him to his other siblings."

Cardi B first revealed her pregnancy in an unforgettable fashion: during a June BET Awards performance with Offset and Migos.

She joined the trio on the stage wearing a black, glittery bodysuit, which featured a sheer panel that exposed her growing belly.

The day after the performance, Cardi B took to Instagram and shared a heartwarming photo of her first born daughter, Kulture Kiari, 3, caressing her baby bump.

"I just know these two will love each other soo much and argue soo much since they're 3 years apart...just like me and (sister) Henny . But one thing for sure is they'll have each other’s back like no one else ever will," she tweeted at the time.

The mother of two also shared a photo of her and Offset, with the Migos rapper's hands wrapped around her belly, and thanked "everyone for the congrats and well wishes."

"We listened to each other, communicated, prayed and then God blessed us and our family with another little blessing," Cardi B wrote on Instagram. "Our home feels so blissful and very busy but we are ready and so happy!"

The couple have seen their ups and down. Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, filed a divorce petition in Fulton County, Georgia, in September 2020 requesting an end to her marriage to the Migos rapper, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus.

But the two reconciled and the case was dismissed in November 2020.

