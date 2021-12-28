Cardi B Wears a Stunning Balenciaga Sneaker Corset to Offset's Birthday Party

Besides music, Cardi B is known for her unique sense of style. For her husband Offset's 30th birthday bash, the "Up" rapper stunned in a black, white and green corset made out of Balenciaga sneakers.

Stylist Kollin Carter revealed what it took to create the incredible outfit. "What do you do when your client @iamcardib wants to wear heels to @offsetyrn's sneakerhead-themed birthday party?" he captioned an Instagram post. "I secured 10 @balenciaga sneakers and had the genius @friskmegood fly to LA to deconstruct them into a corset and @fashionbyreyortiz deconstruct a couple of pairs into a bra. Thanks to the both of you [for] being open to collaborating on this! Dressed it down with high-waisted @wolfard_studios leggings and @femme_la strappy sandals."

The Bronx native went all out for Offset's party in more ways than one. It turns out, she gave him a $2 million USD check as a birthday present. Watch the video and see Cardi's one-of-a-kind look below.