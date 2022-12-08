Cardi B warns fans to get ‘blood levels’ right before getting plastic surgery

Cardi B has warned fans about the dangers of plastic surgery (Getty Images )

Cardi B has warned fans to do their research and consult a doctor about their blood levels before having plastic surgery procedures.

The 30-year-old rapper recently took to Instagram Live to encourage fans to be careful and not rush to go under the knife.

She explained that she was speaking candidly because people have been speculating recently about her recent surgical procedures.

She said: "In August I got surgery and I removed 95% of my biopolymers... if you don’t know what it is, it’s a** shots. It was a really crazy process.

The rapper has bee candid about the sugeries she’s had to enhance her curves (Getty Images)

"All I’m going to say is that if you’re young, if you’re 19, 20, 21, and sometimes you’re too skinny, and you be like ‘OMG I don’t have enough fat to put in my a**,’ so you resort to a** shots, don’t!"

The star explained: "When it comes to BBLs (Brazilian Butt Lifts), if y’all want advice from me, before you get your BBL done you have to make sure your blood levels are alright," she added.

"If a doctor says your blood levels are too low or you have diabetes or whatever, don’t do it."

The Bodak Yellow singer has never shied away from discussing the different procedures she’s undergone.

The mother-of-two previously told GQ how she got the illegal silicone injections for $800 in a basement apartment in Queens back in 2014.

In 2019 the WAP rapper had her second breast enhancement surgery along with liposuction after the birth of her daughter Kulture.

She has also previously spoken about using the earnings she made as an 18-year-old stripper to pay for these procedures, which she thought would help end her insecurities and give her body confidenee.