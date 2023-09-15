Cardi B Uses This $7 Buffing Bar for Brighter, Smoother Skin

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Cardi B’s social media presence is a rare delight on platforms that have gotten so sterile, scripted, and overly edited. Watching her videos is like talking to an old friend; in a recent Instagram Live, she held up Billie’s $7 Body Buffer Pre-Shave Exfoliating Bar and said, “Oh, this is good… this s*** exfoliates the f*** out your skin… And it kind of takes a little bit away of that darkness in the underarms.”

Those four letter words of praise were not because she has a deal with the brand. The post was completely unsponsored — a representative from the brand confirmed that the rapper is in no way affiliated with Billie.

Like Cardi B mentioned, the Billie Buffer Bar is an exfoliant that’s meant for use on your body before you shave. It has a curved shape that seamlessly glides along the curves of your appendages to slough away dead skin cells, smooth skin, and prevent ingrown hairs and razor bumps — and it does all that without making skin dry, tight, or cracked. In fact, shoppers say you’ll walk away with hydrated skin.

Its smart formula is to thank for all of these benefits. The grit and physical exfoliation comes from a castor oil and jojoba oil bead combination. The biodegradable beads buff away dead skin cells while imparting hydration, and eventually dissolve so they won’t clog your drain. Billie’s Buffer Bar also contains shea butter and aloe vera; the former provides deep, penetrating hydration and the latter calms the typical irritation common when shaving and/or exfoliating.

When you’re done with your pre-shave exfoliation, your skin will be smooth, moisturized, and prepped for a close and easy shave. It’s a $7 “miracle worker” according to one of the 1,000+ five-star reviewers. Another called Billie’s Buffer Bar “creamy, soft, and perfectly scented with fine crystals [that] gently rejuvenate the surface of the skin.” One final reviewer who is “prone to ingrown hairs” said they were “a little skeptical about how effective this bar was going to be,” but it ended up being “the best exfoliating product” they’ve ever used. “I no longer have to worry about ingrown [hairs],” they said.

Head to Amazon and Billie to shop the incredibly priced $7 Buffer Pre-Shave Exfoliating Bar. If you want to bring even more Cardi B flavor into your shower routine, the rapper previously shared an Instagram Story where she said she “smells like cake” thanks to Native x Baked by Melissa’s $9 Body Wash.

