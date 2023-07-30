Cardi B (AP)

US rapper Cardi B threw her microphone at a member of the audience at her latest gig after they threw a drink over her.

Video footage shared on social media showed the star hurling the microphone from the stage in Las Vegas before security stepped in.

It comes after another gig the night before when she was seen throwing her microphone at a DJ while she was performing at a club.

It is the latest incident in recent months which has seen an upsurge in fans throwing things on stage and musicians trying to discourage the practice.

Cardi B throws microphone at audience member who threw a drink at her. pic.twitter.com/alLgHMFshb — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 30, 2023

The US singer Pink spoke to a fan during her concert at BST Hyde Park when they threw their mother’s ashes on the stage.

Bebe Rexha was left needing hospital treatment after a fan hit her in the face when they threw a mobile phone on stage during a concert in New York.

Rexha was hit on the forehead and seen to stumble back before falling to her knees. She was treated in hospital and later posted a picture of her bruised face.

Other performers who have been targeted include Harry Styles and Drake and Adele recently warned fans not to join in the trend.

Speaking to the audience at one of her Las Vegas shows, she said: “Have you noticed how people are like forgetting f***ing show etiquette in America, they’re just throwing s*** on stage. Have you seen that?”