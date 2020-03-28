Cardi B Thinks Joe Exotic from 'Tiger King' Should Be FreedFrom Prison

Photo credit: Prince Williams - Getty Images

Now that we all have our new quarantine lives, we've got new routines, new priorities (who needs a bra right now?), and new lists of things to read and watch while we are stuck inside. Since March 20, though, many Americans haven't had to wonder what they were going to tune into on Netflix: Tiger King became the obvious choice.

The seven-episode true-crime series is about an eccentric big cat handler named Joe Schreibvogel, aka "Joe Exotic," who was arrested in 2018 and found guilty on 19 charges, including hiring someone to kill his rival, "animal rights activist" Carole Baskin. If you haven't watched the show yet, then you might not know that fans have all sorts of opinions about it. Cardi B is one of those people.

On Thursday, the singer tweeted that she is clearly Team Joe and hints that she thinks Baskin, who had a shady past of her own, wasn't an innocent woman. "Carole you think you slick bitch," Cardi tweeted.

Carol you think you slick bitch 😒😒😒😒 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 27, 2020

Then, she took one things further, and tweeted she's going to start a GoFundMe for Schreibvogel. This is not to suggest that Cardi is seriously going to fundraise for Exotic Joe's release, but she's clearly got at least one eyebrow raised about how this whole thing went down.

"Bout to start a GoFundMe account for Joe," she wrote. "He shall be free."

Bout to start a gofundme account for Joe .He shall be free. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 28, 2020

Schreibvogel recently filed a $94 million lawsuit against the US Fish and Wildlife Service and wants presidential pardon from his 22-year sentence.

“This lawsuit has been filed in the name of Justice, The Trump Administration must be made aware of the Overreach, perjury, abuse of power and the failure to uphold the Oath of their position which is truth and Justice for all,” he wrote on his Facebook page on March 19.

