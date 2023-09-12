Cardi B Takes Glam to the Next Level in Gown and Arm Cuffs Covered in Hair Clips at the 2023 VMAs

The best hip-hop nominee will take the VMAs stage with Megan Thee Stallion later in the evening to perform "Bongos"

Jason Kempin/Getty

Cardi B brought her signature drip to the VMAs.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper, 30, decided to wear her glam on her sleeves (literally) to the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday night, taking the red carpet in a custom floor-length gown and arm cuffs by Dilara Findikoglu that appeared to be covered in silver hair pins as well as pearls. She also wore hair in a pin-straight waist-length style.

Cardi B is no stranger to elaborate looks — she is, after all, a performer who knows what she wants.

"I'm a creative. I have to be creative with everything, with my clothes, with my pictures, everything. My visions have got to come to life," she told MTV ahead of the ceremony.

On the 2023 Grammys red carpet, she wore a complex structured gown that was fresh off of the Paris Fashion Week runway. A Met Gala must-see, she wore not one but three unique, show-stopping gowns at this year's event — and a stunning afterparty look to boot.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Related: Taylor Swift, SZA, Miley Cyrus and More Lead 2023 MTV Video Music Awards Nominations — See the List!

Later in the evening, Cardi will take the VMAs stage by storm with Megan Thee Stallion — who she called a "beautiful person" in speaking with MTV — where the Grammy-winning rappers will perform their new collaboration “Bongos,” which was released on Sept. 8, for the first time.

The performance will be the duo’s first since they took the stage at the 2021 Grammy Awards to rap their hit song “WAP,” which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

At the 2021 VMAs, Cardi and Megan, 28, received five nominations for “WAP” — song of the summer, song of the year, best collaboration and best hip-hop, plus the highly coveted video of the year.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

While speaking with MTV, Cardi B opened up about her connection to the genre as a proud Bronx, New York, native.

"Hip-hop was made to talk about our struggles, to talk about our pain, to talk about things that happen in the Bronx. Hip-hop was made in the Bronx, by the way. My life, my culture, the Bronx where I'm from. So, it just means everything to me and of course without hip-hop I wouldn't be here."

Story continues

Check out PEOPLE's full MTV VMAs coverage to get the latest news on music’s big night.

The rappers are also nominated for VMAs separately this year.

Cardi is nominated for best hip-hop for “Tomorrow 2,” a collaboration with GloRilla. Megan is up for best direction, best choreography and best art direction for her song “Her.”

The “Bongos” and “WAP” collaborators will join an array of other musicians confirmed to perform this year at the VMAs, including Demi Lovato, Doja Cat, Karol G, Kelsea Ballerini, Lil Wayne, Måneskin, Olivia Rodrigo, Anitta, Stray Kids and host Nicki Minaj.

Prince Williams/WireImage; Emma McIntyre/Getty

Related: Demi Lovato, Karol G, Måneskin and Stray Kids Revealed as 2023 MTV Video Music Awards Performers

Both Sean “Diddy” Combs and Shakira, who are being honored with the global icon award and video vanguard award, respectively, will also take the VMAs stage to perform tonight.

If Cardi and Megan's VMAs performance is anything like their “Bongos” music video, it will be colorful and beachy.

In the video, which alternates between the beach and an extravagant pool, each rapper wears a series of flashy outfits — including matching red swimsuits at the end — as they rap the song.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The 2023 MTV VMAs are airing live from The Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.