Cardi B Strips Down in Offset-Directed Video for 'Like What (Freestyle)' — Watch!

The new single is her first new music since the 2023 collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion on "Bongos"

Cardi B is hitting back at the haters from her lap of luxury.

On Friday, the "WAP" rapper, 31, shared her first new music of 2024 with new single "Like What (Freestyle)."

The track, which samples Missy Elliott's 1999 classic "She's a Bitch," takes no prisoners as Cardi reminds her enemies that she always comes out on top.

"Ayo, let me put some gas in this motherf---in' year, bitch / I ain't really talked my s--- in a minute / Like who the f--- these bitches really think they talkin' to? / Like, bitch, is you f---in' dumb?" she raps in the opening verse of the track.



Cardi B/Youtube Cardi B in 'Like What (Freestyle)' music video

Alongside the song, Cardi shared its accompanying music video — directed by her husband Offset, from whom she confirmed her split in December – which features her stripped-down to a barely-there bikini, sauntering through a sun-drenched pad in an oversized fur coat and jewels.

Throughout the visual, the hip-hop star can be seen lounging on a red sofa eating sushi out of an Yves Saint Laurent purse, and swapping her initial look for a diamond-encrusted bra top and chaps.



"Like What (Freestyle)" is Cardi's first single since she teamed up with Megan Thee Stallion for "Bongos" in September.

The song, which features Latin-infused beats, features Cardi and the "Savage" artist, 29, dancing on the beach and pool in vibrant outfits, accessories and bright backgrounds.

The Grammy winner rocks several outfits, including a large, teal feathered hat and an orange bikini top, while Megan can be seen sporting a multi-colored green one-piece, as well as a golden yellow swimsuit with a matching gold skirt. Near the end of the video, the rappers change into cherry-red swimsuits.

“Bongos” was the pair's first collaboration since their 2020 hit “WAP.” Their past team-up made history as the first female rap collaboration to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and went onto spend four weeks at the top of the charts.

Cardi has yet to share a full-length album since her 2018 debut Invasion of Privacy, however “Bongos” is the latest of a handful of singles she’s shared over the past few years, including 2022’s “Hot S---” and 2021’s “Up.”



Warner Music Group Cardi B 'Like What (Freestyle)' artwork

But in September, the "Bodak Yellow" performer told Vogue México y Latinoamérica she was "working on the cover art and ideas for the next record because it's definitely coming up.”

“Everyone always tells me I should put the record out now, they did when I released ‘WAP’ [with Megan Thee Stallion] and when I released ‘Up,’ but I always let them know I'm not going to wait long after all these singles,” Cardi told the publication.

“So stay tuned because it's coming out very soon,” she teased.



