Cardi B slams trolls for Photoshopping her face and body to ‘look crazy’

Cardi B took to Instagram on Sunday to blast a heavily edited paparazzi photo of herself.

The “WAP” rapper uploaded the Photoshopped image next to the original picture, which was taken back in Dec. 2019 while Cardi was buying presents for children in need.

In the now-deleted post, Cardi said that she was tired of people trying to bring her down.

Cardi B calls out photoshopped photos of herself circulating the internet:



“The sad shit is that the people that be doing these rumors and be trying to make people bash me about my looks are WOMEN!” pic.twitter.com/wloqS0tJLt — Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) September 6, 2020

“It’s the fact that people try to Photoshop my face and body to post on their platform so people can bash me and make me feel down on my appearance on purpose … and the fact this a paparazzi picture from months ago,” she said. “That’s why I pray every day and God keep blessing me triple in people face cause they done tried everything to bring me down.”

The rapper then went on to say that the majority of the criticism she faces is from women, which she thinks is some “sad s***.”

“The people that be doing these rumors and be trying to make people bash me about my looks are WOMEN!” she wrote.

In another deleted post captured by the Daily Mail, Cardi questioned the sadistic motives of whoever edited the photos of her.

“What do ya get from Photoshopping my face and try to make me go viral lookin crazy?” she asked. “Did it make you laugh? Did it make you feel better? Did you got the reaction from me that you wanted? Are ya happy now?”

Cardi B has never been shy about showing off her unedited body. In May, the former dancer uploaded a video showing off her “real” body to normalize having a little bit of belly bulge. In June, she also slammed haters who said she edited her photos, noting that though she’s “gained a little weight,” it “doesn’t matter.”

If you enjoyed this story, watch Cardi B discuss how she’s entering a new territory with her upcoming album.

More from In The Know:

5 of the biggest Kardashian-Jenner Photoshop fails

NYX’s Pride collection lets you celebrate LGBTQIA+ joy all year long

Your WFH setup is missing this calendar that was sold 3,000 times

Subscribe to our daily newsletter to stay In The Know

The post Cardi B slams trolls for Photoshopping her face and body to ‘look crazy’ appeared first on In The Know.