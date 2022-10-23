Cardi B Slammed Madonna's Statement About Her Impact on Sexuality in the Music Industry

Cardi B is disappointed with the way Madonna celebrated the 30th anniversary of Sex.

On October 21, Madonna took to Instagram Stories to discuss the impact of her provocative 1992 coffee table book Sex, which she says helped pave the way for women in the entertainment industry to freely express their sexuality. She also released the album Erotica that same year.

“30 years ago I published a book called S.E.X. In addition to photos of me naked there were photos of Men kissing Men, Woman kissing Woman and Me kissing everyone. I also wrote about my sexual fantasies and shared my point of view about sexuality in an ironic way,” she wrote. “I spent the next few years being interviewed by narrow minded people who tried to shame me for empowering myself as a Woman. I was called a whore, a witch, a heretic and the devil.”

Her statement continued, “Now Cardi B can sing about her WAP. Kim Kardashian can grace the cover of any magazine with her naked ass and Miley Cyrus can come in like a wrecking ball.” Following her final statement with a clown emoji, Madonna added, “You’re welcome bitches.”

While Madonna's impact on music and culture can't be overstated, Cardi B felt the “Like a Virgin” singer's delivery was disrespectful. “I literally [paid] this woman homage so many times cause I grew up listening to her,” Cardi B responded on Twitter. “She can make her point without putting clown emojis and getting slick out the mouth...These icons really become disappointments once u make it in the industry that’s why I keep to myself”

Along with her tweet, the rapper shared a screenshot of an old Instagram quote gushing over Madonna. “I met my real life IDOL Madonna. I can't even believe I performed at her event and it was the most meaningful performance ever,” Cardi B once wrote. “I grew up with my mom listening to madonna for hours. I performed Material Girl my freshman year in High school, listen to her on all my photo shoots to have super confidence and always mentioned her in my interviews. The best part about it is she was everything I thought she would be a Liberal Kick ass feminist bitch. I'm soo happy.”

Some Twitter users pushed back against Cardi B's response, suggesting Madonna only meant that her career paved the way for the rapper to release “WAP,” which stands for “Wet Ass Pussy.” It should also be noted that the single featuring Megan Thee Stallion received plenty of backlash and criticism when it was released in 2020.

“I know exactly what she said and I understand but it's about THE TONE," Cardi B responded to one tweet. "Calling me bitches and putting clown emojis? The fuck!"

Madonna has not yet responded to Cardi B's posts.

Originally Appeared on Glamour