Cardi B Shares Cute Photos of Son, Says She 'Can't Wait' for Baby No. 3 When Time Is Right

Cardi B says she is looking forward to having another baby when the time is right.

On Sunday, the "Up" rapper posted cute photos of her 13-month-old son Wave Set whom she shares with her husband Offset, all the while sharing her desire to have a third child in time.

In the snaps, Wave adorably sits on a bed in what appeared to be a furniture store while sporting a gray bubble jacket and matching beanie. He completed the outfit with denim pants and a pair of white boots.

My son so fire 🔥❤️….I can’t wait to get business finish and have my third pic.twitter.com/Usth7PWgNv — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 30, 2022

One photo shows the toddler sticking his tongue out, while another includes a picture of him flashing a sweet smile.

"My son so fire 🔥❤️….I can't wait to get business finished and have my third," Cardi, 30, wrote in the Twitter caption.

Earlier this month, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper shared a series of adorable snaps of Wave featuring a cute shot of him standing up tall while getting ready to take some steps outside.

Wave looked cute in a knit quarter zip, navy cargo pants, and a gray beanie as he looked up at the camera with his mouth wide open. "All mine ❤️," the rapper wrote on the slide at the time.

In another photo, Cardi showed a sweet moment between her and her little boy as they blew kisses to one another over FaceTime. The rapper was seen in the upper left corner making a kissy face, as Wave made the same face in response.

"Give mommy a kiss," Cardi wrote at the time.

In addition to Wave, Cardi and Offset, 30, are parents to daughter Kulture Kiari, 4, Offset is also a father to sons Jordan, 12, and Kody, 7, and daughter Kalea Marie, 7, from previous relationships.

Last month, the family of seven came together to celebrate Wave's first birthday. Photos from the party shared by the "I Like It Like That" rapper showed her and Offset posing with all five of their children.

"My HEARTS ♥️," Cardi wrote in the caption at the time before thanking Tremaine Emory and Denim Tears for the family's matching outfits.