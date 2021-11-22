Cardi B Says She's "Nervous" to Host the 2021 American Music Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 19: Host Cardi B attends the 2021 American Music Awards Red Carpet Roll-Out with Host Cardi B at L.A. LIVE on November 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Image Source: Getty / Rich Fury

Need one more reason to watch the 2021 American Music Awards? Cardi B is hosting, okurrr? On Nov. 2, the exciting news was announced via the AMAs Twitter account. "We wanna party with Cardi, so we asked her to be our host and she said YES!" they tweeted. "Get ready for @iamcardib as she hosts the #AMAs Sunday, Nov 21 at 8/7c on ABC. #CardiAMAs" In a statement, Cardi said, "When I received the invite to host the AMAs, I was so excited. I'm ready to bring my personality to the AMAs stage!" We're ready, too!

In October, the AMAs nominations were officially announced, with Olivia Rodrigo and The Weeknd leading with the most nominations. Cardi is up for three AMAs herself this year, including favorite music video for "Up." During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the "I Like It" rapper shared that she's actually been more focused on her hosting duties. "I haven't even been focusing on like, 'Oh am I gonna win? Am I gonna lose?'" she said. "I've just been so focused on hosting." The AMAs air on Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC and the show will available for streaming the following day on Hulu.