Cardi B says men should spend more on Valentine’s Day gifts: ‘If he buys you flowers, you buy him grass’

Cardi B has said that men should spend more than women on Valentine’s Day gifts.

The singer said that men “do deserve to get [a] gift as well” but that they should be spending more than women.

On Thursday, the 28-year-old tweeted: “Men do deserve to get gift as well for Valentine’s Day, but the gift have to be less expensive then the girls gift. Soo if he buys you flowers you buy him grass.”

Some agreed with the singer, with one fan responding: “He buy you chocolate you buy him cocoa powder. He buy you an outfit you get him underwear simple.”

But other social media users weren’t happy with the star’s take, with several pointing out that Cardi B bought her husband rapper Offset a $700,000 (£500,000) Lamborghini for his 29th birthday last year.

The singer responded by pointing out to fans that her husband had bought her hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of jewellery along with other gifts.

She tweeted: “Ok so due to my Vday tweet men came on my twitter roasting me sayin ‘but you bought your man a lambo’ but remember...

“I got 550K ring on my left hand, 400k ring on my right, thousands of dollars in Birkins, soo much jewelry, a lambo truck and Rolls Royce truck ..so we even in gifts”.

Yes ! Men do deserve to get gift as well for Valentine’s Day,but the gift have to be less expensive then the girls gift . Soo if he buys you flowers you buy him grass. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 11, 2021

Ok so due to my Vday tweet men came on my twitter roasting me sayin “but you bought your man a lambo but remember...I got 550K ring on my left hand ,400k ring on my right ,Thousands of dollars In Birkins ,soo much jewelry, a lambo truck and rollsRoyce truck ..so we even in gifts — iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 12, 2021

In October last year, Cardi B revealed that she would no longer be splitting up with husband Offset.

It had previously been reported that the rapper had filed for divorce in September after three years of marriage.

At the time, Cardi B said: “Every single time that this guy has been so crazy, so f***ed up and it hits the media, I’m always crying, always sad because I don’t like that type of s***.

“The reason for my divorce is not because of none of that s*** that ever happened before. It’s not because of cheating,” she added.

In an Instagram Live shared the following month, the star explained that she and Offset were staying together.

“I’m just a crazy b****,” she said.

“One day I’m happy, the next day I want to beat him the f*** up. It’s really hard not to talk to your best friend, and it’s really hard to have no d***.

“We’re just really typical, two young motherf***ers who got married early, that’s what we are.

“We’re not no different than y’all f***ing dysfunctional-a*** relationship. We are the same way.”

