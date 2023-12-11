Cardi B reveals she has split with husband Offset

The couple have been married since 2017

Cardi B is hoping for "a new beginning" after splitting from her husband Offset, the rapper has revealed.

Addressing fans in an Instagram Live clip shared by a pop culture account, The Bongos rapper confessed: "I've been single for a minute now... I want to start 2024 fresh."

It means the couple may be calling time on their five-year marriage.

Migos rapper Offset has not yet publicly commented on the split with his wife.

Speaking to her followers on Sunday night, Cardi B said: "I don't know if you guys have been getting clues from me, from my lives or from my stories when I put certain music or find my unfollowings...

"I've been single for a minute now... I just don't know how to tell the world."

The Bodak Yellow rapper added: "I want to start 2024 fresh, open. I don't know, I'm curious for a new life, new beginning.

"Yeah I'm excited."

The announcement follows a denial from Offset after rapper Blueface accused him of having an affair with his ex-partner.

"I ain't never talk or touch that lady," Offset tweeted.

The split also follows reports the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram last week.

Cardi B and Offset, whose legal names are Belcalis and Kiari Cephus, have had a turbulent relationship since marrying in 2017.

Both Cardi B and Offset confirmed they had separated in December 2018, before reuniting.

Later in September 2020, it was reported Cardi B had filed for divorce, before calling it off after getting back with her husband.

The couple share daughter Kulture, aged six, and son Wave, aged two.

You may also like: