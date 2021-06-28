Cardi B reveals she is expecting her second child during show-stealing BET Awards performance

Cardi B performing at The BET Awards 2021 (Getty Images for BET)

Cardi B has revealed she is expecting her second child with husband Offset during a performance at the BET Awards.

The chart-topping rapper took to the stage with Offset’s rap group Migos while wearing a bedazzled bodysuit with a sheer panel in the abdomen exposing the star’s growing baby bump.

Following the performance, Cardi B shared a topless portrait on social media, showing her chest and bump painted white.

She captioned the post "#2!" and added a love heart emoji.

Many stars commented on the 28-year-old’s post.

Khloe Kardashian wrote: “Congratulations!!!!!” while DJ Khaled said: “Congrats more blessings!”

The annual ceremony - which celebrates the achievements of black performers across entertainment and sport - returned for an in-person event in Los Angeles following last year’s virtual affair.

Cardi and Offset are already parents to daughter Kulture Kiari, who turns 3 in July.

Cardi B and Migos at The BET Awards 2021 (Getty Images)

Offset, 29, is also dad to daughter Kalea, 6, and sons Kody, 6, and Jordan, 11, from previous relationships.

As well as her pregnancy announcement, Cardi B won the BET Award for video of the year for WAP, her viral collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion.

This is not the first time the New Yorker, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, has revealed a pregnancy on TV.

In April 2018 she announced the news during a performance on Saturday Night Live.

Cardi and Offset tied the knot in 2017 but their romance has not always run smoothly.

Their relationship was rocked by reports of his cheating and Offset took to the stage at Cardi B’s Rolling Loud concert in 2018 to ask for forgiveness.

Cardi B filed for divorce in September 2020 but they later reconciled.

The BET Awards, which celebrate the achievements of black performers across entertainment and sport, took place at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

Actress Taraji P Henson was on hosting duties, which welcomed an audience of fully vaccinated fans.

Other winners on the night included Megan Thee Stallion, who took home an award alongside Cardi B for WAP as well as winning best female hip hop artist.

While accepting the award, Megan Thee Stallion became emotional and thanked her mother Holly Thomas, who died in March 2019 from a brain tumour.

"She can't be here with me today," the rapper said. "But I still think about her every day and she is the reason why I keep going."

Megan Thee Stallion (REUTERS)

R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan won album of the year for Heaux Tales and took to the stage with her mother, who had been diagnosed with cancer but was now in remission.

Ms Sullivan said: “This award is bigger than me, it’s for all the women, all the black women that are amazing and strong, that have inspired me all of my life.”

Singer Giveon was named best new artist, Lil Baby best male hip hop artist and Silk Sonic, the R&B duo composed of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, won best group.

Award-winning rapper and actress Queen Latifah was also honoured with BET’s lifetime achievement award.

