Cardi B Reveals She Bought a House in New York City: 'I'm So Proud of Myself'

Cardi B has got some new digs!

On Tuesday, the 29-year-old rapper shared the news on Instagram that she's purchased a home in New York City. To celebrate, she posted a photo of herself standing in the foyer with her arms in the air.

The photo gives a glimpse into the new home, which is still empty. In the foyer, two parallel staircases lead to the second floor. Black staircase railings and doors pop against the white walls and pale wood floors.

"These days I don't just live one place, I'm everywhere due to my work," Cardi captioned the photo. "One thing for sure I needed a home in my home city of NY! I'm soo proud of myself. I work so hard for my children to be comfortable everywhere they are regardless of work."

She added that she and husband Offset have always wanted to have a home in New York City. The couple also has homes in Los Angeles and Atlanta.

"Now having a home in NY, I can have get togethers with my family all the time!!" she concluded. "I have accomplished so many things yet I still feel far from all the goals I want to accomplish. This is one dream I can cross off…..Let me know if ya'll want a mini tour!"

Cardi and Offset share two children, 3-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari and a 2-month-old son whose name they have not yet shared.

In addition to their three homes in the United States, they have also been expanding their real estate portfolio internationally. In October, the "WAP" rapper shared that Offset had purchased a mansion in honor of her recent birthday.

Posting a virtual tour of her new digs, Cardi wrote on her Instagram, "My love."

"For a hot minute now I've been telling Set that I really want to invest in short term home rental properties in the DR and other Caribbean countries (since people vacation all year around in those locations), but I felt like he didn't agree with me and would rather put money into other investments," she continued. "Well, I was wrong 🥳."

According to the video, the property boasts six bedrooms and seven-and-a-half bathrooms. Featuring ocean views and a backyard infinity pool, the massive estate also includes a separate studio. The listing was represented by Antonio Khoury of Compass.

"I just can't believe this 🥺! This was sooo amazing to me," Cardi wrote in a message to Offset. "For one, I'm so happy that you were actually really listening to me and not just smiling and nodding your head so I could stop talkin to you about it 😂."

Cardi added that she was glad her husband took her idea of investing in real estate seriously — especially given that Offset had consulted with her father prior to making the big purchase.

"You and my dad (and the 🤱🏽) are the most important men in my life and it makes me so happy that you guys are close and have your own bond and relationship," Cardi shared.

The Grammy winner added: "I ♥️♥️ you so much and I can't wait for this hangover to go away so I can show you my full appreciation 😈😈."

Cardi and Offset, who tied the knot in September 2017, are known to shower one another with extravagant gifts on special occasions.

Last year, Offset celebrated Cardi's 28th birthday with a giant billboard that read, "Happy birthday mommy. Love, Kulture." Months later, Cardi surprised Offset for his 29th birthday by gifting him a golden Lamborghini Aventador SVJ.

This Valentine's Day, Offset filled their family home with hundreds of flowers and balloons in honor of the romantic holiday.