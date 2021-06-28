Cardi B reveals second pregnancy with Offset, shows off baby bump during BET Awards performance

Cardi B is pregnant with her second child!

The rapper showed off her baby bump while performing at the BET Awards Sunday with husband Offset and group Migos. Cardi B joined the trio on the stage wearing a black glittery bodysuit, which featured a sheer panel that exposed her belly.

Following the performance, Cardi B took to Instagram to share a revealing photo of her baby bump, covered in white paint, and tagged Offset. "#2," she captioned the post.

"Let’s give it up to Cardi B and Offset, for giving us life – literally," BET Awards host Taraji P. Henson said from the stage following the big reveal.

In 2018, Cardi B announced she was pregnant with her first child, Kulture Kiari, who turns 3 in July, during an SNL performance.

The BET Awards official Twitter account shared their excitement and a clip from the performance, writing: "OMG!!!!!! @iamcardib breaking some MAJOR news! Pregnant and slaying 🤩#BETAwards #CulturesBiggestNight."

Cardi B got the pregnancy mill started last week with her Father's Day post to Offset on Instagram.

"Happy Father's Day daddy shark," she wrote. "You're such an amazing father and you really bussing your (butt) for your kids now and future. I hope you enjoy your day."

USA Today has reached out to Cardi B's representatives for comment.

