Cardi B Reveals The Reason Why She Called Off Divorce From Offset

Cardi B has recently opened up about the reason she decided to call off her divorce from fellow rapper Offset, whom she married in 2017.

The “Up” rapper said in a clip from “The Jason Lee Show” published on Monday that she reconciled with her husband after filing for divorce in 2020 due to changes he made in his life.

“Me and Offset, we was not seeing eye to eye,” she told host Jason Lee. “This was like the same year that I filed for divorce and everything.”

Cardi B then explained that she wanted Offset to share his perspective of the situation, and said that “he changed, and it showed me that he wanted to change for me.”

The rapper’s full interview on REVOLT TV’s “The Jason Lee Show” premieres on Wednesday evening.

Cardi B and Offset on Dec. 31, 2022, in Miami, Florida.

Offset and Cardi B secretly wed in September 2017 and welcomed their first child together, Kulture, in July 2018.

But the Migos rapper faced several infidelity rumors months prior to Kulture’s birth. Cardi B told Cosmopolitan in February 2018 that she felt pressure from fans and critics to end her relationship with Offset after the cheating rumors surfaced.

“It’s like everybody is coming down my neck like, ‘Why are you not leaving him? You have low self-esteem.’ I don’t have low self-esteem. … I know I look good. I know I’m rich, I know I’m talented,” she said. “I know I could get any man I want — any basketball player, football player. But I want to work out my shit with my man, and I don’t got to explain why.”

Their relationship took a few more twists and turns over the next couple of years.

Cardi B announced in December 2018 that the two had gone their separate ways, before they confirmed their reconciliation at the 2019 Grammys. Cardi B later filed for divorce from Offset in September 2020. The “WAP” rapper confirmed that she reconciled with Offset in an Instagram Story the following month, ET online reported.

The couple welcomed their second child together, a baby boy named Wave, in September 2021.

