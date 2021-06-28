Cardi B Reveals Pregnancy During BET Awards Performance With Migos

Notice we haven’t seen much of Cardi B for the past few weeks? The reason became clear on Sunday night when she joined Migos onstage during the BET Awards: She is several months’ pregnant with her second child with the group’s Offset.

The announcement was carefully choreographed: At the same time she took the stage, wearing a wild skin-tight outfit with a cut-out portion for her pregnant belly, a press release and social media arrived, with an even wilder photo of her body in profile, nude, with plaster (or something) over her stomach.

Regarding her BET performance, the press release was quick to note: “Taking the stage wearing custom Dolce & Gabbana, Cardi showed off her baby bump as she shared this wonderful news with her husband by her side.”

While the announcement certainly came as a surprise, a look at Cardi’s performance with Megan Thee Stallion of their 2020 hit “WAP” on the Grammy Awards in March reveals that she might have been showing a little — but you’d never know it from the moves she was busting.

Cardi has practically pioneered the major-TV appearance pregnancy reveal: She made a similar move in 2018 for the pair’s first child, Kulture, unveiling her baby bump on “Saturday Night Live.” Kulture now is nearly three years old. She and Offset have had a bumpy relationship — they split up for a few months but are clearly back together.

The reveal got at least two onstage mentions as the show progressed, with host Taraji P. Henson saying, “Okay, let’s go back to Cardi B and Offset giving us life — literally!”

Cardi is up for five awards: best female hip-hop artist, best collaboration (for “WAP”), viewer’s choice award (“WAP”) and video of the year, twice (for both “WAP” and “Up”).

