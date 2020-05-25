Cardi B revealed her new back tattoo that took 60 hours to complete

Cardi B‘s massive back piece is finally complete. The rapper just posted a reveal shot of her finished back tattoo that spans from her right shoulder to her left thigh, and we’re getting dizzy thinking about how much pain she went through to get this payoff.

“Okay guys! Soooo here it is! It took me several months but I’m finally finished,” Cardi B captioned a May 22nd Instagram video. “This is my back tattoo! It goes from the top of my back to the middle of my thigh.” She also gave thanks to her tattoo artist, Jamie Schene.

Schene, who seemingly specializes in bright, realistic botanical tattoos, posted the same reveal video adding, “Thank you @iamcardib! 60+ hours, more than 10 cities, it was an awesome project and a crazy experience. Thanks for the dedication, strength, and hospitality. Lara and I appreciate you and your family.”

60 hours? Beauty is pain, we suppose.

Cardi showed off the back tattoo in full while modeling a Fashion Nova swimsuit on the 22nd. The way she matched that green swimsuit and blue Birkin bag to her ink (and hair)? Now that’s summer fashion at its finest, dear.

Cardi B had the majority of her back piece for months now; she posted a shot in October showing off what appears to be the nearly-completed tat. The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic likely made it more difficult to fully complete the tattoo.

We may shudder at the thought of being poked with a needle for more than 60 hours, but Cardi is no stranger to dedicating herself to large tattoos.

On her other thigh, she has a giant, colorful peacock that spans from her upper thigh to just above her right knee.

Months of work and 60 hours show that Cardi is dedicated to the craft. Her patience paid off—those flowers and butterflies are beautiful.