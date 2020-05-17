Cardi B Removed Her Body Hair With an $8 Drugstore Depilatory Cream

With waxing appointments being unavailable for the last couple of months, people who prefer to be hairless have been faced with a few choices. Should I just grow things out? Attempt waxing myself? Settle for shaving almost every day? For Cardi B, she decided to turn to an affordable option in order to remove her hair from the waist down — a depilatory — but not without expressing a little concern.

"Guys, wish me fuckin' luck," Cardi is heard saying in an Instagram Stories video posted on Saturday, May 16. In it, her elegantly manicured hand is holding a pump bottle of Veet Legs & Body 3 in 1 Gel Cream Hair Remover. "I hope I don't burn my pussy off."

Instagram/Cardi B

The good news: Nothing but the hair she was trying to remove was "burned off." Depilatories chemically dissolve hair at skin's surface, and board-certified dermatologist Kavita Mariwalla has previously told Allure, "Some depilatories can cause a contact dermatitis that can be itchy." However, the sensitive-skin formula of Veet Legs & Body 3 in 1 Gel Cream Hair Remover seems to have treated Cardi B right, leaving her legs (and presumably the other aforementioned part of her anatomy) super-smooth.

In follow-up videos of Cardi B's hairless legs, she wrote, "Ok it got me smooth," and "Like foreal look how smooth 😱A positive thing I found out and did from quarantine."

Instagram/Cardi B

Instagram/Cardi B

If you're ready to follow in Cardi's footsteps and give a depilatory cream a try, Veet Legs & Body 3 in 1 Gel Cream Hair Remover is an inexpensive option at just $8. Just remember to do a patch test on a small area first to make sure you don't experience irritation.

