Cardi B Posts Adorable Instagram Pics to Celebrate Baby Son Wave's 10-Month Birthday

Cardi B Celebrates Wave's 10 Month Birthday with Cute Pics

Cardi B/Instagram

Cardi B is celebrating her baby son's milestones!

The 29-year-old "Up" rapper shared a set of adorable Instagram snaps of Wave Set, her second child with rapper Offset, on Monday to mark the infant's ten-month-old birthday.

"Happy 10 month BIG WAVE," Cardi captioned the opening shot of Wave staring wide-eyed into the camera wearing a white onesie and cute blue and white knit hat.

The proud mum also included a set of other pictures of her little boy crawling and playing up to the camera in the hat but this time coupled with a pair of equally adorable blue denim jeans.

RELATED: Cardi B and Offset Share Why Internet Trolls Made Them Wait to Announce Baby Boy's Name

Last month, the entertainer uploaded a different carousel of photographs of her son, marveling at how rapidly her little one had developed.

"My baby growing too fast on me," she wrote on June 4.

In the selection of photos, Wave can first be seen wearing an all-blue ensemble with a chain around his neck, then posing with a happy smile, and finally getting cozied up in a hooded towel.

RELATED: Cardi B Addresses Social Media Commenter Who Said Singer's Daughter Kulture Has Autism

Cardi and husband Offset, who also share 3-year-old daughter Kulture, announced that they welcomed Wave, their second child together, in September by sharing a photo of the three of them in the hospital after his birth.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son," the couple said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time. "He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can't wait to introduce him to his other siblings."

On Sunday, the family will also have another milestone to celebrate when Kulture turns 4.