Cardi B Paired Her SKIMS Thong With Butt-Length Red Hair

The rapper is the latest face of the brand's Cotton Collection.

Vanessa Beecroft for SKIMS

Let’s cut to the chase, Cardi B has quite the resumé. Between the most number-one singles on Billboard Hot 100 as a female rapper and the first female artist to win the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album as a solo artist, Cardi B is one of her generation's most influential female rappers. But her legendary status goes beyond the studio and has transcended into the fashion industry (see: completely sheer chainmail set). So, it only makes sense that the global icon was tapped for SKIMS latest jaw-dropping new campaign.

On Monday, Kim Kardashian's shapewear brand released images of Cardi B modeling pieces from the cotton collection in new cuts and color ways for their latest campaign. The photos, which were lensed by Vanessa Beecroft, captured Cardi looking "snatched" in a taupe-colored tank top and brief set, a teal hip-hugging maxidress, olive green leggings and a matching bra, and a tank and coordinating thong with a black striped waistband, both in the green hue.

Vanessa Beecroft for SKIMS

The rapper wore her hair in cascading red waves that reached well below her hips and skimmed the ground while she posed. Her glam included a smoky eye and a glossy '90s-inspired lip.

Vanessa Beecroft for SKIMS

“I’ve always loved the SKIMS Cotton Collection,” Cardi B shared in a press release. “It’s so sexy and makes me feel snatched yet comfortable while hanging out at home. The new styles and colors I wore on set are even better, and I can’t wait to wear them all the time.”

In an Instagram Reel shared by Cardi B, the Grammy-winning rapper is seen posing in the brand’s cotton rib scoop neck tank top with matching boxer shorts in cream as she softly asks the question “Everybody’s wearing SKIMS, are you?”

Vanessa Beecroft for SKIMS

The official SKIMS account also shared photos of Cardi B posing in a Cotton Rib Scoop Bralette and coordinating Boy Shorts in spruce, as well as more shots of her wearing the itty-bitty Cotton Rib Thong and High-Neck Tank in army.

The new styles and colors are available to shop Oct. 19.

