Cardi B and Offset Show Off P.D.A. in Paris for First Sighting Since Cheating Rumors

SplashNews.com Cardi B and Offeset pictured coming out of the Balenciaga store

Cardi B and Offset were spotted out in Paris together this week, in their first public appearance since he accused her of cheating — a claim which she has denied.

The on-and-off couple were photographed holding hands on Tuesday while leaving a Balenciaga store together, each decked out in designer ensembles. The two were equally fashionable and affectionate on Wednesday, smiling and embracing one another while posing for photographers in coordinating black looks outside the fashion house's show during Haute Couture Fashion Week.

Cardi, 30, and Offset, 31, married in 2017, and share daughter Kulture, 5, and son Wave, 21 months. He's also a father to son Jordan with ex Justine Watson, son Kody, 8, with ex Oriel Jamie, and daughter Kalea, 8, with ex Shya L'Amour.

Over the course of their time together, rumors that Offset cheated have surfaced before, including in 2018 when videos surfaced showing the him in bed with multiple women. She even filed for divorce in September 2020, amid speculation at the time that the Migos rapper had been unfaithful.

Splash News Online Cardi B and Offset at the Balenciaga show in Paris

But on June 26, Offset was the one lobbing infidelity allegations, writing in a since-deleted Instagram Story , "My wife f----- a n---- on me gang. Y'all n---- know how I come."

She responded in a Twitter Space conversation, denying she was unfaithful. "First of all, let me say, you can't accuse me of all the things you know that you are guilty of," Cardi said, after singing the first verse of Keyshia Cole's "I Should Have Cheated" for listeners. "Sing it with me, y'all! And I see that it is easy for you to blame everything on me. Yes, honey!"

"Listen, don't pay attention to that country man," Cardi added, of the Migos member. "That m----------- spiraling and thinking s---. ... Come on, y’all. I'm f—ing Cardi B n-----. I think sometimes m------------ forget I'm Cardi B. If I was giving this p---- to anybody, it would be out. I'm not just anybody.”

“Please boy, stop acting stupid. Stop acting stupid," she addressed Offset directly. "Going crazy over a f----- Space. Don't play with me. What the f---. Stop playing. That's all I'm gonna m------------ say."

Aissaoui Nacer / SplashNews.com

Reps for the two did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment at the time, but source told PEOPLE days later that Cardi and Offset would get through it. "They're just having a little quarrel," said the insider. "They're very intense so go back and forth quite a bit. They'll hash it out like they always do."

In fact, their ability to do that is one of the things Cardi praised about Offset in the past. "Everybody has issues," she told Vogue in a January 2020 cover story about her decision to call of her divorce and stay with Offset. "I believe in forgiveness. I prayed on it. Me and my husband, we prayed on it. We had priests come to us. And we just came to an understanding like, bro, it's really us against the world."

KCS Presse / MEGA

As for now, Cardi has declared this summer a "DND TYPE OF SUMMER" (the acronym meaning "do not disturb").

She also recently shot a music video with Fendi Da Rapper in Chicago. She collaborated with the artist on a remix for Fendi's "Point Me To The Sl-ts," with cover art from the day photographed by Evan. The new single, "Point Me 2," drops on Friday.



And in Paris, Cardi is embracing her glam side. She wore a head-to-toe Valentino look on Tuesday, while out with Offset, who kept it casual in jeans and a Balenciaga windbreaker.

For the Balenciaga show, Cardi made an entrance in a white, swan-like tulle garment before stripping it away to reveal a sculpted, long-sleeve black sequined catsuit with an oversized bow. Offset, on the other hand, kept it classic in black pants and a black coat over a white-collared shirt and tie.



