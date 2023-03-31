Cardi B, Offset, and their children to voice shark versions of themselves in the Baby Shark movie

Anyone who's spent time around young children in recent years knows the words to "Baby Shark" — Cardi B and Offset are no exception.

Paramount announced on Friday that the couple is joining the American voice cast of Baby Shark's Big Movie, the upcoming animated film based on the South Korean franchise. Cardi will voice rap icon Sharki B, while Offset voices — you guessed it — Offshark. They're bringing their children along for the ride too, with Kulture as Kulture Sharki and the younger Wave as Wavey Shark, thus giving the kids some serious playground bragging rights.

Cardi B and Offset will voice versions of themselves in 'Baby Shark's Big Movie'

Cardi B and Offset will voice versions of themselves in 'Baby Shark's Big Movie'

Co-produced by Nickelodeon Animation and the Pinkfong Company, Baby Shark's Big Movie will follow Baby Shark and her family as they move to Chomp City, a shark metropolis. The American voice cast of the series Baby Shark's Big Show — Kimiko Glenn, Luke Youngblood, Natasha Rothwell, Eric Edelstein, Debra Wilson, and Patrick Warburton — will reprise their roles for the animated film.

New additions to the voice cast include Ashley Tisdale as pop star Stariana; Aparna Nancherla as her assistant, Gillie; Ego Nwodim as Leah, Mommy Shark's best friend from college; Chloe Fineman as Leah's lovable daughter, Lannie; and Lance Bass as TV announcer Lance Bass (his name, clearly, was already sufficiently nautical). South Korean outfit ENHYPEN will collectively star a K-pop band of belugas.

Baby Shark's Big Movie is set to debut on Paramount+ later this year. Season 1 of Baby Shark's Big Show is already streaming on the platform, and new episodes from season 2 of the preschool series are airing on Nickelodeon.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: