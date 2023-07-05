Cardi B is the MVP of Haute Couture Fashion Week

Cardi B is proving herself as the darling of Paris Haute Couture Week for the Fall 2023 season, winning everyone's attention from the front row of shows like Schiaparelli, Thom Browne and Balenciaga.

For her first appearance of the week, at Daniel Roseberry's "unmistakably human" Schiaparelli Fall 2023 Haute Couture show, she wore an oversized textured coat (Big Bird-esque, but black) over a figure-hugging, waist-snatching strapless velvet gown, with gold thread embellishing the strapless neckline and eyelets on the corseted back. Styled by Kollin Carter, as always, she accessorized with trompe d'oeil golden "ear" earrings and wrists filled with bangles.

Photo: Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Photo: Pierre Suu/Getty Images

She changed before attending Thom Browne's first-ever haute couture show, popping out of the gray show in a bit of color, via a red, white and blue tweed suit. It was, again, cinched at the waist, accented by a gold chain. Cardi finished the look off with white heels, a clockface handbag and a headpiece from the brand's Fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection.

Even when she wasn't at a show, Cardi was turning out looks: She was photographed leaving her hotel in a fully monogrammed Valentino catsuit, topped with a matching jacket and bag.

Cardi B seen in Paris in (almost) head-to-toe monogrammed Valentino. Photo: MEGA/Getty Images

At Balenciaga's haute couture show, Cardi B wore another huge textured coat — this time in white, over (another) black gown, consisting of a long-sleeved, sequined top with a sweetheart neckline and a full skirt.

Every season, there's one celebrity that dominates everyone's feeds and conversations. (See: Doja Cat and her Swarovski crystals and lash extensions back in January.) Haute Couture Fashion Week isn't over, but we can safely say that Cardi B is Fall 2023's big winner. Scroll down to see everything she's worn so far.

Photo: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Photo: Stephane Cardinale-Corbis/Getty Images

