Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion drop 'WAP' song, music video, and Twitter users have thoughts

Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B are bringing female fierceness to your Friday with their latest project.

The "Savage" rapper, 25, and the "Bodak Yellow" rapper, 27, respectively, collaborated for new track "WAP" and an accompanying music video.

"WAP" marks Cardi B's first new song in nine months and the first new music from Megan Thee Stallion since she was shot in July.

On Instagram at the time, she wrote, "I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me." She added that she expected to make a full recovery after police officers drove her to the hospital where she underwent surgery to remove the bullets.

During an Instagram Live Friday following the song's release, Stallion spoke about the shooting.

"I felt very betrayed by all my friends. I felt very shocked, very scared. But the one thing that y'all need to know about me is I'm not a person who is able to be down for a long time," she said. "I don't like to be victimized."

'WAP' song

The provocative, NSFW song focuses on sexual female empowerment.

"Talk your (expletive), bite your lip / Ask for a car while you ride that (expletive)" Stallion says.

Cardi adds, "Let's roleplay, I'll wear a disguise / I want you to park that big Mack truck right in this little garage... I don't cook, I don't clean / But let me tell you, I got this ring"

The song also samples another song, Frank Ski's "(Expletive) in this House" from 1993.

As of Friday, the song reached No. 1 on the iTunes chart in the United States.

During an interview with Apple Music Friday, Cardi B talked about the double standard of talking about sexuality in music.

"People always have accused me, because I was a dancer," she said."I was just dancing on them and taking (their) bread. People just always be assuming because you talk about your (expletive) that you be (expletive) the world."

She said she has seen some double standards change in the industry as "females artists set the tone" in their music.

She also said she thinks there are going to be more female rappers in the future.

"It's unavoidable, it's something that you can't control and it's just gonna happen whether anybody likes it or not. It's bound to happen," she said. "So people gotta like, hop on it. ... I think it's dope."

'WAP' music video

In the video, directed by Colin Tilley, the stars are seen singing and dancing around a mansion with eye-popping rooms, from a room where they're covered in snakes to an all-leopard print room with matching outfits.

Seven hours after the video's premiere, it had already gained over 5.5 million views.

In addition to getting lots of views, there was also plenty of reaction on social media.

Singer Kehlani tweeted, "WAP is a movieeeeeee. a cinematic moment. *chefs kiss* a motion picture!"

Singer DaniLeigh tweeted, "Damn @iamcardib @theestallion did that 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 fire affff"

"I didn’t know I needed to see Cardi B and Meg together but I did," user @14karatgold_ tweeted.

"when Cardi said I don’t cook and I don’t clean...that spoke to me," user @YesikaStarr said, highlighting a specific lyric.

"Cardi B’s new song #WAP is the nastiest dirties freakiest song my Christian ears have ever heard and I’m ready to play it everywhere I go," user @mitchi1489 tweeted.

Another highlight of the video is the fashion, hair and makeup.

Los Angeles-based designer Bryan Hearns created "custom python snake looks" for the video, he confirmed on social media, which are seen on both rappers during the snake room scene.

Hearns added that the looks were styled by Kollin Carter and EJ King. In the video's description, Carter is listed as Cardi's stylist, and King is listed as Stallion's.

In a post to Instagram Friday, King shared a message about working on the video.

"I’m super excited about this moment that both ladies got to meet and create this magic. Thank u @iamcardib ur whole team is so dope!!! @kollincarter we did it yo!" he wrote. "This is what happens when Egos are put aside and a common goal is to make iconic moments much love and respect."

Kylie Jenner makes a cameo, Twitter reacts

Twitter users were also quick to point out an unexpected appearance from Kylie Jenner.