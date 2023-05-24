Cardi B Leaves Fans Drooling After Tweeting Pics of Daughter Kulture’s School Lunches

The 4-year-old’s packed lunches include a variety of courses with kid favorites like macaroni and cheese and cereal

Cardi B gave her fans a sneak peek at her daughter Kulture’s yummy school lunches on Tuesday. And the prepped meals included multiple courses and nearly all the major food groups.

The rapper tweeted photos of a selection of her 4-year-old’s packed lunches, which featured homemade dishes including chicken nuggets, macaroni and cheese, and boiled corn, with added extras of chopped fruit, yogurt, and M&Ms, flavored milk, and chips.

“Kulture school lunch be everything,” Cardi, 30, tweeted with a red apple emoji.

Many of the “I Like It” star’s fans were impressed, with one person tweeting, “You can adopt me if you want. I’m kinda old but I’m funny, sometimes.” “Omg I want this,” another person wrote. Meanwhile, one person tweeted, “Kulture is eatingggg.”

Another fan quipped, “If this is school lunch, what does her breakfast and supper look like?” Cardi was quick to answer by showing a selection of her daughter’s other meals. “Lol …..like this,” she tweeted in response with a photo of a bowl of what appear to be pancakes, with chopped fruit for breakfast, and a video of Kulture indulging in chicken, corn on the cob, carrots, and broccoli for dinner.

It has been a glamorous month for Kulture, whose dad is Cardi’s husband, fellow rapper, Offset. The former Migos star escorted both her and her older sister Kalea Marie to the Hollywood premiere of The Little Mermaid in Los Angeles on May 9.

The little girls looked elegant in black and white ballgowns, each sporting perfect updos. Offset, 31, posted a selection of pictures from the night on Instagram, adding the caption, “Mermaid premiere with my princesses.”

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Offset with his daughters Kulture and Kalea Marie.

Cardi B and Offset share two children together – Kulture and their little boy, Wave Set, who is nearly 20 months old. In addition to Kalea Marie, 8, he is also father to sons Jordan, 13, and Kody, 8, from previous relationships.

In an April 2022 interview with Essence, Offset praised his wife and their blended family, saying, “It’s a blessing to be able to have them all together, and to have a wife who’s open and treats them as if they’re her kids.”

