Cardi B Just Unveiled a Massive New Back Tattoo

Cardi B has added to her ever-growing collection of body art with what might just be her biggest tattoo yet: an elaborate floral design that stretches all the way down her back and across her upper thigh. She showed off the full tattoo in an Instagram post this weekend in which she's only wearing a bikini — this way, fans can clearly see how huge and intricate it is.

The 27-year-old "Bodak Yellow" rapper also posted a video of her new ink on Instagram alongside a caption that reads: "Okay guys! Soooo here it is! It took me several months but I’m finally finished. This is my back tattoo! It goes from the top of my back to the middle of my thigh. Thank you @jamie_schene."

Schene, who is a tattoo artist based in California, reposted the video and elaborated on his work. As it turns out, it took over 60 hours and ten cities to complete. "Thanks for the dedication, strength, and hospitality. Lara and I appreciate you and your family ✨🖤✨," he writes.

Of course, Cardi B is no stranger to tattoos. She has several others, including a large peacock print on her left hip, her husband Offset's name on her leg, and her sister Hennessey's name on her bicep. This one is definitely her most dramatic one to date though, and fans are loving it, leaving comments like, "So colorful & pretty! 👏🏾👏🏾," "Sheeesh 😳🔥🔥. Time well spent 👌🏽👌🏽," and "Beautiful work😍."

Congrats to Cardi on her new body art addition — it was certainly well worth the wait.

