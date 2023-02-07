Cardi B just stepped out with a new chocolate mullet haircut

The mullet has gotten a bad reputation in the past, but we’re so ready for its revival. The main difference? Women are now reclaiming the vintage 80s hair stye. We’ve seen the likes of Jenna Ortega with a shaggy wolf cut interpretation, Lily Collins experimenting with mullet bangs and Miley Cyrus with her platinum blonde version, but Cardi B has really taken the cake and won the mullet hair award (yes, we’re making it a thing).

The 'WAP' singer donned a Roberto Cavalli sheer dress to debut the new chocolate-brown hair transformation. It really screams *party (in the back) with Cardi*.

If that wasn’t enough, Cardi then slicked back her new ‘do, to give it almost a wet-look finish. Paired with sweeping bangs, this really is a more statement look than we’re used to seeing from the singer.

Can we also talk about how the hair shade exactly matched the dress? It’s art, we say.

At the helm of this new mocha hair was hairstylist, Tokyo Stylez. Tokyo cleverly created a flick-y sideburn illusion using pieces of longer strands of fringe at the sides – really nailing the historical shape of the mullet.

Sadly, Stylez also confirmed that the hair was provided by The Wig Dealer, so we’re pretty sure this punk style is only a temporary hair look for the rapper. As mullets go, this is one we can definitely get on board with. Can we convince you to keep it, Cardi?

The artist is never one to shy away from a daring hairstyle. She’s recently been spotted with Barbie-esque blonde bombshell curls, as well as cherry red hair, so it seems there really is no limits when it comes to hair experimentation with Cardi B.

