Cardi B just posed half naked in new Instagram post, and it's a *look*

Photo credit: Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment - Getty Images

Cardi B has dropped possibly the Insta photo to end all Insta photos, posing half naked in her latest grid post.



The rapper and songwriter is of course no stranger to going nude on the 'gram, seen appearing totally naked on the social platform back in July. Plus, she's in good company, joining the likes of Dua Lipa, Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Graham and the Kardashians, who've all proven to be big fans of the old nude selfie in recent months.

As for her latest post, Cardi's new Insta pic sees her stopping for a quick photoshoot with husband Offset, and her look is about as bold as you can get.

The new snap shows Cardi donning an *entirely* backless dress, resulting in a basically half naked outfit. The look also places Cardi's elaborate flowery back tattoo centre stage, and it's *fire*.

Standing with her arms resting on husband Offset, Cardi added lyrics from her new song 'Tomorrow 2' with GloRilla in the caption, writing, "I fight for my bitches and I’m fighting over d**k too."



Cardi's followers were of course big fans of the post, commenting all the fire and heart-eyes emojis. 10/10 a vibe.

The rapper's post comes a week after she expertly called out biphobic comments on Twitter. Cardi – who has been open about her bisexuality throughout her time in the public eye – responded to a tweet accusing her of not being bisexual. Cardi’s photo was posted alongside other celebrities such as Harry Styles, Lady Gaga and Billie Eilish, with the caption: "Celebrities that came out as bisexual but never dated someone of the same gender."

She wrote back, "I ate bitches out before you was [sic] born… Sorry I don’t have razr phone pics to prove it to you."

Very much here for this comeback.

You Might Also Like