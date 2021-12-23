Cardi B Gives Offset a $2M USD Check for His 30th Birthday

Cardi B gifts her husband Offset a $2 million USD check in celebration of his 30th birthday, as featured in a recent Instagram story. The "UP" rapper said the money was a present to aid Offset's many business ventures in the upcoming year, during a pricey birthday bash held for the special occasion on Tuesday. Offset's actual birthday falls on December 14.

In the video, the Migos rapper is seen dancing and smiling while holding the check, with a caption that reads: "Happy Birthday!!! He literally got it all." The couple has been married since September 2017, though they did not reveal any details about the private ceremony until a year later.

Their relationship has been rocky, being on and off over the past several years. Cardi filed for divorce in September 2020 following allegations that her husband was cheating, but dismissed the case two months later.

Take a look at a snippet of the bash below, in which the "Bodak Yellow" rapper presents Offset with the large sum of money.