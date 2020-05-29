Cardi B Breaks Down George Floyd Protests, Police Brutality: 'People Are Tired'

Cardi B is once again using her platform to talk to her fans about what’s going on in the world, explaining the protests against police brutality that have happened all over the country this week.

“Seeing people looting and going extremely outraged, it makes me feel like, ‘Yes! Finally! Finally, motherfuckers is gonna hear us now. Yeah!’ And as much as people is so against it, at this point I feel like I’m not against it,” said the rapper in a video posted on social media Friday.

The 27-year-old was open about how the fires and violence incited by the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck, scare her a bit and insisted she doesn’t want anyone to get hurt. She didn’t fully explain why the protests are happening ― which is in response to Floyd’s death and the officers involved not being prosecuted ― but she did stress how police brutality has been a constant over the years.

“It’s really frustrating ... because police brutality been going on even way before I was born, but it has been more visual ever since social media,” she said, adding: “How many peaceful protests have we seen? How many trending hashtags have we seen? These hashtags keep freaking repeating themselves.”

Cardi B said she feels like she’s done seven videos speaking out against police brutality, quipping that she’s been doing them “ever since my teeth been fucked up. And the only shit that changed has been my fucking teeth.”

“People are tired ... Now, this is what people have to resort to,” she said.

The “Money” singer went on to implore her fans to take action by voting.

“When I say voting I’m not only talking about the president,” she said. “We could vote for mayors, we could vote for judges and we could also vote for DAs, district attorneys. Yes, we could vote for these people.”

Cardi B explained that the people voted in are the ones who have the power to prosecute.

“We have to be aware and inform ourselves of these people that are in power ... They have power where you live at. And that’s a fact,” she said, ending the video.

The mom of one has never been shy about whom she supports politically, speaking out fervently over the years in support of former Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders. She’s also been very active on social media in response to Floyd’s death, posting her thoughts on Twitter and Instagram.

She tweeted several things on Thursday night in response to the protests in Minnesota, saying that looting and violence is happening because the “people are left with no choice.”

They looting in Minnesota and as much as I don’t like this type of violence it is what it is .Too much peaceful marches,too much trending hashtags and NO SOLUTIONS! The people are left with NO CHOICE . pic.twitter.com/IToSr08yBG — iamcardib (@iamcardib) May 28, 2020

Cardi B also amplified a Twitter user who said that the police officers in Minnesota who are “letting the entire city burn down so they can stand in-front and protect the house of this murderer” are “sick.”

“Facts!” she wrote in response.

