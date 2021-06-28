Cardi B is expecting her second child with Offset

Cardi B revealed her baby bump while performing on-stage with Migos, in a callback to her 2018 Saturday Night Live pregnancy announcement. NBC

Rapper Cardi B is expecting her second child with her husband, Offset.

The singer showed off her baby bump when performing on-stage with Migos during the BET awards on Sunday.

She also posted a maternity shot of herself on Instagram, captioning it "#2! ♥️ @offsetyrn."

She did not reveal the gender of the child, nor her due date.

This is Cardi B's second onstage pregnancy reveal. In 2018, she revealed that she was pregnant with her first child with Offset during a live performance of "Be Careful" on Saturday Night Live.

Their daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, will turn three on July 10.

Offset and Cardi B have had a rocky on-again, off-again relationship over the years. They met in 2017 and set social media on fire when they made an appearance together at the Super Bowl. They wed the same year.

Cardi B filed for divorce in September of last year but withdrew her application after she and Offset reconciled a month later.

