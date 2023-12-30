Cardi B 'Enjoyed' Cursing Out Fans Over Offset Reconciliation Rumors

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Cardi B just got vocal about her frustrations over those Offset reconciliation rumors.

Cardi B and Offset got married since 2017 and co-parent two children: five-year-old Kulture and two-year-old Wave. However, not long after the 31-year-old “WAP” rapper confirmed their breakup in mid-December, the former couple was spotted spending time together in New York City.

If you’re itching to jump to conclusions or share your opinion about whether or not they’re back together, it's probably best to keep it in the drafts. “'Bout to delete my whole fucking social media 'cause y’all don’t shut the fuck up,” Cardi told fans on December 29, per one alleged X Spaces recording. She went on to blame her “own fucking fanbase” for “talking shit” for the past three days.

“Did I say I was back together with somebody?" she asked her fans. "Did I say it? Did he say it? No!”

As the day progressed, Cardi B continued to respond to fans on X.com, while simultaneously calling out fake screenshots. One user asked “don’t u have kids to feed” on X.com, insinuating that she has more important things to do than argue with her fans. Cardi quoted the post, writing, “they fed, bathed and rich…..NEXT,” shutting down further attempts to divert attention from the situation.

One fan responded to that post, begging Cardi to “stop giving them attention.” However, after seemingly taking a few hours to cool off, Cardi B didn't appear to regret calling out her fans.

“I must be a lil toxic cuz I enjoyed cursing ya out today,” she tweeted alongside a meme of a kid enjoying a sweet treat. But we not taking that into 2024. Now have a good day. No make it a bad day!”

Story continues

The rapper is currently preparing to perform during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rocking Eve With Ryan Seacrest, and we can't wait to see which energy she'll bring to the show.

Originally Appeared on Glamour