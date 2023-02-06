Cardi B Ditched Her Mullet for a Sleek Pony at the Grammys

Cardi B might not be nominated for a Grammy this year, but she definitely deserves a beauty award for the extraordinary transformation she made in the 24 hours before ceremony—and quite possibly, best dressed too.

The rapper and bonafide beauty chameleon arrived at the 65th annual Grammy Awards sporting a super chic, slicked back ponytail and electric blue hooded gown designed by Indian fashion designer Gaurav Gupta. The awe-inspiring number, which premiered five days ago in Paris at Fashion Week, partially concealed Cardi B's face and hair in a serious fashion-making statement. But don't worry, the rapper's makeup is clearly visible, and we suspect that is intentional, as Cardi's perfectly crafted cat-eye eyeliner matched the sculpturesque ensemble.

Celebrity makeup artist Erika La’ Pearl completed the look with brownie-lined lips and a glowing bronzed glow, courtesy of tanning water mousse. “Cardi B has a naturally beautiful skin tone. I have enhanced her tone by adding a coat of SOL By Jergens Sunless Tanning Water Mousse in Deep," La'Pearl said. "This extra depth of color gives an even skin tone and softens the contrast of her gorgeous outfit. For this most flawless finish, I recommend leaving on the Mousse for 6 hours before rinsing.”

65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Also impressive? The fact that the 30-year-old did all of this this less than a day after debuting a look that couldn't be more different. On February 4, the songwriter rocked a choppy mullet and bangs at the Clive Davis pre-Grammys gala in Beverly Hills, where she gave a speech in honor of Atlantic Records executives Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman. It's no wonder Cardi's been trending on Twitter for hours; she can literally make anything look good. Especially that mullet.

But Cardi probably already knew that. In fact, she tweeted: “They ain’t ready for the shit I’m on" a mere hours before the event started. The power she has!

65th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald & Craig Kallman - Arrivals Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Danielle Sinay is the associate beauty editor at Glamour. Follow her on Instagram @daniellesinay.

Originally Appeared on Glamour