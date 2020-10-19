Cardi B deletes her Twitter account after ‘harassment’ from ‘15-year-old’ fans amid Offset reconciliation

Cardi B has deleted her Twitter account after “harassment” from fans unhappy that she has rekindled her relationship with rapper Offset.

The “WAP” star declared on Friday (16 October) that she would no longer be divorcing Offset, just weeks after she had filed for divorce.

In an 18 October Instagram Live, which has since been deleted, Cardi said that she did not want her initial divorce filing to be made public, and admonished fans for attempting to police her personal choices.

“I didn’t put my divorce out there, a f***ing court clerk put it out there,” Cardi explained. “And because people are making rumours up, ‘Oh, [Offset] has a girl pregnant,’ this and that, I have to address it.”

Cardi added that she and Offset had been “harassed” by her fans in the wake of their reconciliation.

“You guys want to be harassing this n****,” Cardi said. “Bro, if I work things out, why are you going to this n****’s Twitter to harass him? That s*** don’t make no f***ing sense. I’m tired of it. I do whatever the f*** I want to do. Like I love my fans and I’m grateful and thankful for what you do, but some of y’all really be acting like I be sleeping with y’all.”

“Offset is not the only f***ing problem that I deal with,” she continued. “To be honest with you, my marriage is one of the least worries that I have right now.”

In a previous Instagram Live broadcast on 17 October, Cardi insisted that her fans were causing her stress.

Cardi said: “When my fans talk s*** about me instead of having my f***ing back, and then they want to talk about ‘this is constructive criticism’? No, bro, trying to control my life is not constructive criticism. That s*** is crazy and weird.”

View photos Cardi slammed ‘a whole bunch of 15-year-olds telling me how to live my life'Rex More

She continued: “A whole bunch of 15-year-olds telling me how to live my life like I’m motherf***ing Ariana Grande or something. Like I came from Disney or something. That s*** is crazy! So what do you want me to do? I’m not a regular, average bitch [who] can go and f*** around with a n**** … I’m not that, I’m f***ing Cardi B.”

Cardi announced her decision to reconcile with Offset in a previous Instagram Live, claiming that she is “a crazy bitch”. She added that the pair are “two young motherf***ers who got married early … We’re no different than y’all f***ing dysfunctional-ass relationship”.

The rapper also went viral last week after accidentally posting a nude selfie to Instagram.

